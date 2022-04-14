Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 461,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,030. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

