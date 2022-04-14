Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.42

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 492926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.
In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
Recommended Stories
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.