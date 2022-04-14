Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,070,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,553,379.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

CRCT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,412. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

