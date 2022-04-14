Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,070,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,553,379.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
CRCT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,412. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
