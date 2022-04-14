CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $233.18. Approximately 75,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,791,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.