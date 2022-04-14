Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.16

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 1347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.03 million and a P/E ratio of 35.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)
