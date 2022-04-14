Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) versus Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Head-To-Head Survey

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -9.75% -4.21% -2.19% Sol-Gel Technologies 10.30% 7.03% 5.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Sol-Gel Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.35%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Sol-Gel Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $35.99 million 1.08 -$3.51 million ($0.24) -10.96 Sol-Gel Technologies $31.27 million 4.69 $3.22 million $0.13 55.31

Sol-Gel Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases; and a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for cholesterol reducing agent to use in the hospital setting. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. The company has collaboration with Perrigo. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

