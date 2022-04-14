Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.83.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $194.60 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.