Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $69.21

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.21, but opened at $63.26. Cutera shares last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 6,251 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

