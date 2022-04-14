Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $69.21

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.21, but opened at $63.26. Cutera shares last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 6,251 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.27 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $216,000.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
