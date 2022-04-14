D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $82.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHI. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.68.

DHI stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

