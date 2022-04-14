Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,985. Dalrada has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

