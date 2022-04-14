Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Danone stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 356,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

