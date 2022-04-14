Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.79

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 139801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,252 shares of company stock worth $10,909,235 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

