Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.64) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

