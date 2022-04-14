Decentral Games (DG) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (DG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $97.82 million and approximately $524,043.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.09 or 0.07533715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.94 or 0.99779977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,396,386 coins and its circulating supply is 476,565,182 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

