Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $427.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.39. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $437.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.