DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.99 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $829,843.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.38 or 0.07506127 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,833.10 or 1.00185706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040857 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,497,831 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.