DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 461 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

