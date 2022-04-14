DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 30,645 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

