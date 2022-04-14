DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 65.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 43.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

