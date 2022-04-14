DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.70 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

