DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $427.37 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

