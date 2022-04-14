DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.88.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $116.48 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

