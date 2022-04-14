DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.33 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,788,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 68.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

