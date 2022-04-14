DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.44 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

