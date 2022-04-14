DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.88 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,440,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

RPRX opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

