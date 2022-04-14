DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.15 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

