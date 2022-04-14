DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 374,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

