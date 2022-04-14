Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Analysts

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

DCTH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,780. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.