Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 3,200,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

