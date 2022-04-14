Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Shares Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. 68,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The stock has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:NINE)
