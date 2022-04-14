Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $7,325,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

