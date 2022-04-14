DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

DNZOY stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DENSO has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

