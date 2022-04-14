Dero Price Hits $10.03 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $124.51 million and $261,564.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $10.03 or 0.00025222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,760.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.33 or 0.07523367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00840345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00566211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00359523 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,415,959 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

