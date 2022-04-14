Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €59.80

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

DPSGY stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 166,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

