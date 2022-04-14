Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

