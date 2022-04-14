DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

