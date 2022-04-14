Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMIFF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,493. Diamcor Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.