Diamond Reaches One Day Volume of $10,078.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004112 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $10,078.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001619 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,677,312 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

