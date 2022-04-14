DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 309,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

