DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 208,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,331,623 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

