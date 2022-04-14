Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.80. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.02. 1,366,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,783. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

