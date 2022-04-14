Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $88.97. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 817,694 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $125,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.