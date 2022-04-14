DogeCash Price Tops $0.0514 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $914,413.72 and $8,535.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,791,709 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

