Dogey-Inu Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $2.83 million and $1,785.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.42 or 0.07519337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,103.14 or 1.00135267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040757 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,786,301,620,251 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.