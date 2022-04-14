Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $247.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

