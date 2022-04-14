Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.03. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

