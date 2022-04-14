Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $66,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

