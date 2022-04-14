Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

DLPN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 351,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,979. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

