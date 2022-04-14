Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.
DLPN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 351,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,979. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
