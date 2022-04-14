Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $487.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $480.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $392.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.