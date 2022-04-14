Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

NYSE:DOV opened at $149.41 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

